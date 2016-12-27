‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher has passed away, her publicist announced Tuesday.

The 60-year-old actress was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport.

Her cause of death has not yet been released.

Fisher was best known as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

This is a breaking news report. Information will be updated as it becomes available.