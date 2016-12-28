Debbie Reynolds Dies At 84, 1 Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher’s Death

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Actress Debbie Reynolds has died at 84 after suffering a possible stroke, her son confirmed, just one day after the death of her daughter, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher.

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60.

“She’s now with Carrie, and we’re all heartbroken,” Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,’” her son said. “And then she was gone.”

Reynolds’ Daughter Joely Fisher tweeted out a photo of herself and Reynolds with the words “God speed mama.”

