Billy Joel To Perform At Dodger Stadium On May 13th!

Legendary musician Billy Joel is set to perform at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, May 13th! This marks the first time in Billy Joel’s career that he will perform at Dodger Stadium, home of the Dodgers.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 9th at 10am through Thursday, January 12th at 10pm. Tickets will be available for purchase for the public beginning Friday, January 13th at 10am at www.ticketmaster.com.

Here are the complete tour details:

Jan. 11 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena

Jan. 27 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 10 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena

March 3 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena

March 24 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 5 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 14 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena

April 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

May 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

May 25 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena

July 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Progressive Field

Aug. 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 30 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Sept. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park