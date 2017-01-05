Billy Joel To Perform At Dodger Stadium On May 13th!

Legendary musician Billy Joel is set to perform at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, May 13th! This marks the first time in Billy Joel’s career that he will perform at Dodger Stadium, home of the Dodgers.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 9th at 10am through Thursday, January 12th at 10pm. Tickets will be available for purchase for the public beginning Friday, January 13th at 10am at www.ticketmaster.com.
Here are the complete tour details:
Jan. 11 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena
Jan. 27 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Feb. 10 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena
March 3 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena
March 24 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 5 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 14 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena
April 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park
May 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium
May 25 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena
July 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Progressive Field
Aug. 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 30 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Sept. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
