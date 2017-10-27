House Full Of Toys 21st Annual Benefit Concert With Stevie Wonder!

Legendary singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer and humanitarian STEVIE WONDER has announced the special guests for the 21st Annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert: Andra Day, Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell, Savion Glover, and Tony Bennett!

This year Stevie features live performances of two beloved albums from his “classic period”:  Talking Book includes such timeless and treasured tracks as “You are the Sunshine of My Life,” “Superstition” and “You and I,” while the landmark recording Innervisions includes acclaimed tracks “Living For the City,” “Higher Ground,” “Don’t You Worry About A Thing” and “Golden Lady.”  The performances will feature some of the original singers and musicians as well.

This once-in-a-lifetime event will take place on Sunday, December 10th at STAPLES Center. Tickets are ON SALE NOW!

