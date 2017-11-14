Queen’s Brian May Calls Out Photographer Over Instagram Drama

By Scott T. Sterling

Hell hath no fury like a legendary Queen guitarist scorned.

Queen’s Brian May has fired back at a photographer who filed a copyright violation against the guitarist’s Instagram account after he posted one of her images. The image in question was of May himself.

The filing led to May’s Instagram account being taken down by the social media service, much to the guitarist’s chagrin.

Once May settled the issue with Instagram, he shot off a fiery response to the photographer for causing the whole situation.

“Well this is what I woke up to. How RUDE !,” May shared on Instagram. “I’m usually very careful to credit anyone whose photos I post – but in this case, at the end of the day, I must have forgotten.”

“So, rather than write to me and say ‘dear Brian- you seem to have forgotten to credit me on this picture’, this person – Barbara Kremer is her name – reported me to Instagram,” May continued. “What an incredibly unfriendly act from you, Barbara !”

May goes on to call out the Kremer for “exploiting my image, and making money off me without so much as a ‘by your leave’ – but you actually stop me using a picture of myself ! What a crazy world we live in these days.”

The guitarist signs off with the thought of having Kremer kicked out of any future Queen shows before ending with a curt “Well, Good Morning !!!”

See the post below.