Dave Chappelle and John Mayer have added a night of their Controlled Danger tour at the Hollywood Palladium on December 30!

Fresh from a run of shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Dave & John now have two shows in LA next month, including New Year’s Eve at The Forum as well.

Tickets for the Palladium show go on sale this Friday, November 17 at 10am from LiveNation.com & tickets for New Year’s Eve at The Forum are on sale now.