JACK FM Wants To Send You To Universal Studios Hollywood™ To Experience Grinchmas™!

Jack FM and the legendary Dodge Charger want to send you to Universal Studios Hollywood™ to experience Grinchmas™.
Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets, valid for December 21. Caller 13 to 866-931-JACK wins!
Thrills, laughter, and Who-ville come to life at Universal Studios Hollywood™ with Grinchmas™ this holiday season. Listen to the Who-liday Singers, and decorate holiday ornaments. Plus take pictures with The Grinch™ and his dog, Max. Complete your Who-liday celebration with the lighting of the 60 foot tree every evening. Gather your friends and family to experience Grinchmas™ at Universal Studios Hollywood™.
Visit online at UniversalStudiosHollywood.com/Nestle to save.
With 30 HWY MPG, you can make the most of your holiday destinations. Join the brotherhood of muscle with great deals all month long at the Dodge Black Friday Sales Event. Visit your local dealer today!