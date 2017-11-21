JACK FM Wants To Send You To Universal Studios Hollywood™ To Experience Grinchmas™!

Jack FM and the legendary Dodge Charger want to send you to Universal Studios Hollywood™ to experience Grinchmas™.

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets, valid for December 21.  Caller 13 to 866-931-JACK wins!

Thrills, laughter, and Who-ville come to life at Universal Studios Hollywood™ with Grinchmas™ this holiday season. Listen to the Who-liday Singers, and decorate holiday ornaments. Plus take pictures with The Grinch™ and his dog, Max. Complete your Who-liday celebration with the lighting of the 60 foot tree every evening. Gather your friends and family to experience Grinchmas™ at Universal Studios Hollywood™.

Visit online at UniversalStudiosHollywood.com/Nestle to save.

dodge logo metal with red stripes cmyk JACK FM Wants To Send You To Universal Studios Hollywood™ To Experience Grinchmas™!

2017dodgechargerdaytona392pr31 JACK FM Wants To Send You To Universal Studios Hollywood™ To Experience Grinchmas™!

With 30 HWY MPG, you can make the most of your holiday destinations.​  Join the brotherhood of muscle with great deals all month long at the Dodge Black Friday Sales Event. Visit your local dealer today!​

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live