Rob Zombie Narrates Charles Manson Documentary

By Robyn Collins

“I’m not only the most famous person that is alive, but the most famous human being that ever lived.” These are the words of mass murderer Charles Manson.

In the last year of his life, the cult leader collaborated on a documentary about his infamy, which is narrated by rocker Rob Zombie.

The film includes an examination of the 1969 Tate-LaBiana murders, new interviews with Manson family members as well as clips of phone conversations with Manson from jail during the last year of his life.

Charles Manson: The Final Words, originally scheduled for a 2018 premiere, will now be released Dec. 3 on REELZ. Manson passed away of natural causes on November 19 of this year at the age of 83.