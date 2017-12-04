Official Rules: Entercom NYE National Text Contest

Entercom NYE National Text Contest Rules

These contest rules are specific to the above-named contest being conducted by certain Entercom Communications Corp. subsidiaries (each an “Entercom Company”) and each of their certain participating radio stations (each a “Station”) as indicated in “Attachment A”, as applicable, incorporated at the end of these rules. Individual Station participation may vary. To the extent that the general contest rules for an individual Station differ from these rules, these rules will govern and control with respect to this Contest. A copy of these specific contest rules is available at each of the Entercom Company offices during regular business hours and on the Station websites (see Attachment A, as applicable for Entercom Company Station websites).

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST (MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY). A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

Who Can Enter

1. Eligible contestants must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older and legal U.S. residents of one of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia as of the date of entry in the NYE National Text Contest (the “Contest”).

2. Employees (including, without limitation, part-time or temporary employees) of the Stations, Contest sponsors and their respective parent entities, subsidiaries, affiliated companies and advertising and promotion agencies, and management/tour companies at any time during the applicable contesting period and the immediate family and other household members (i.e., spouses, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, roommates, housemates, significant others, partners, siblings (half and full) and the steps of each of the foregoing) of each of the above are NOT eligible to enter and/or to win the Contest.

3. Weekdays only (Monday – Friday; excluding weekends) from December 4, 2017 through December 8, 2017 (each, a “Contest Day”), participating Stations will each announce up to, but not more than, three (3) unique Contest code word (each a “Code Word”) per Contest Day, one (1) Code Word at some point during each of the following time periods (each such time period, a “Contest Play”), at such approximate Eastern Times as follows:

Contest Play #1 8:00:00am ET – 10:59-59am ET Contest Play #2 1:00:00pm ET – 3:59:59pm ET Contest Play #3 5:00:00pm ET – 7:59:59pm ET

WARNING! Due to delays in the online streaming of the Station’s broadcast signal, listeners to the online stream may not be able participate in, or may be disadvantaged if participating in, any Contest that requires potential Entrant(s) to listen to Station. Contest participants should not rely on streamed broadcasts.

a. There will be three (3) unique Code Words announced each Contest Day, one (1) unique Code Word for each Contest Play, #1 – #3; provided, however, that the Code Word for any particular Contest Play, #1 – #3, will be the same Code Word announced by all participating Stations for such Contest Play regardless of the time at which such Contest Play is scheduled on such Stations.

b. Actual Contest Play times may vary. Each Contest Play closes at the end of each three (3) hour window in which the Code Word is announced (2:59:59), regardless of when the Code Word airs. Each participating Station reserves the right to announce the Keyword between top of the hour of each Contest Play window and fifty-five (55) minutes past the final hour of each three (3) hour Contest Play window, as designated above.

c. ALL CONTEST PLAY TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE, AND ALL CONTEST PLAY TIMES ARE EASTERN TIME (“ET”) REGARDLESS OF TIME ZONE OF EACH PARTICIPATING STATION.

d. Regardless of the actual time(s) at which a participating Station announces a Code Word during a Contest Play, entries will only be accepted until the end of such Contest Play in which the Code Word is announced (as described above), regardless of when the Code Word airs (each, an “Entry Period”).

e. Stations may, but are not obligated to, announce a particular Code Word more than once; provided, however, the number of times in which any participating Station may announce a Code Word may vary by Station and/or by Contest Play.

How to Enter & How to Win

4. To enter, listen to a participating Station on any one or more Contest Day and at any one or more of the Contest Play time as applicable for such Station (both as defined in Section 3 above) and through the point at which the Entry Period closes for that Contest Play at fifty-nine (59) minutes past the hour as applicable, either (i) text the announced Code Word for that particular Contest Play to shortcode 80787, or (ii) enter the announced Code Word for that particular Contest Play and your phone number (including area code) on the form at www.radio.com/nyeweekend.

a. LIMIT ONE (1) ENTRY PER PHONE NUMBER PER CONTEST PLAY, FOR A MAXIMUM OF THREE (3) CONTEST PLAYS PER CONTEST DAY PER PHONE NUMBER, REGARDLESS OF METHOD OF ENTRY. Once a phone number has texted the Code Word to the shortcode or has been used to enter via online, that number cannot be used again for entry until the following Contest Play. There is a possibility that a contestant may win more than once in this Contest.

b. As part of the entry process, Entrants may be provided with an opportunity to opt-in to receive solicitations from, and/or to become a member/participate in clubs of (i.e., email clubs, text clubs, and rewards programs), the Contest Administrator and/or Participating Stations; provided, however, agreeing to receive such solicitations and/or accepting such membership is not a condition of entry into this Contest and will not increase your chances of winning.

c. In the case of text entries:

i. Text messages sent to any SMS short codes other than 80787, text messages sent to 80787 that include any Code Word other than the designated and announced Code Word for a particular Contest, and/or text messages sent to 80787 without any Contest Code Word will not be accepted for Contest entry and disqualified without notice. Station not responsible for text messages mistakenly sent to SMS short codes other than Station’s SMS shortcode.

ii. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Station does not charge a fee for this service. Station assumes no responsibility for charges incurred for text-messaging, including, without limitation, as a result of any bounce back messages or Contest notices from the Station. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available at http://bit.ly/15FDy2P.

iii. PARTICPATING STATIONS WILL NOT POST CONTEST ENTRY CODE WORD(S) ON ITS WEBSITE, PROVIDE CONTEST ENTRY CODE WORD(S) ON ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM OR BY ANY OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS, OR REVEAL CONTEST ENTRY CODE WORD(S) OVER THE TELEPHONE ON ANY OF THE STATION TELEPHONE NUMBERS. STATION HAS NO OBLIGATION, LIABILITY, OR RESPONSIBILITY WHATSOEVER IF INDIVIDUALS WHO DO NOT LISTEN TO A PARTICIPATING STATION RECEIVE THE CONTEST ENTRY CODE WORD(S) AND/OR SMS SHORTCODE FROM THIRD PARTIES SUCH AS OTHER LISTENERS, CONTEST SPONSORS, ETC…

5. After the last Entry Period for such Contest Play has closed, one (1) potential winner from each Contest Play will be randomly selected from among all entries received nationwide for such particular Contest Play to receive a prize in this Contest, subject to confirmation of eligibility and compliance with these Contest rules (each, a “Winner”). The times at which the last Entry Period closes for each of the three (3) Contest Plays per Contest Day (both defined in Section 3 above) are as follows:

For Contest Play #1 For Contest Play #2 For Contest Play #3 Last Entry Period Closes at: 10:59:59am ET 3:59:59pm ET 7:59:59pm ET

6. The randomly selected entrant must be available at the time of Entercom Company’s call to be eligible to win the prize . Once reached by phone, the randomly selected entrant will be notified of their potential prize award (upon confirmation of eligibility). At the time of the call, the randomly selected entrant will be required to provide all information requested including their full name, complete address (including zip code), day and evening phone numbers and date of birth to verify eligibility. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. Entercom Company will attempt to call the randomly selected entrant five (5) times shortly following the Entry Period. No voicemail will be left . If the randomly selected entrant fails to answer the calls or is disconnected or otherwise found to be ineligible, the prize will be forfeited and Entercom Company will randomly select another entrant from the Entry Period to be the potential winner. This will continue until the prize is awarded for that Entry Period. By participating in the Promotion entrants consent to Entercom Company contacting them by phone at the telephone number from which the text entry was received or as indicated by the entrant on the online entry form. Any and all fees arising out of the transmission of or receipt of a mobile call shall solely be the responsibility of the entrant. Message and data rates may apply per the entrant’s carrier.

Prizes(s)

7. Up to fifteen (15) prizes will be awarded in this Contest (up to three (3) winners per day x fifteen (15) contesting weekdays). Each verified winner in this Contest will receive the following: (i) roundtrip coach airfare for the winner and one (1) guest (age 21 or older) between an airport in the winner’s home city to a Las Vegas, NV area airport (as solely selected by Entercom Company or its designee) departing on Thursday, December 28, 2017 and returning on Monday, January 1, 2018; (ii) four (4) nights hotel accommodations for two (2) people (one (1) room, standard double occupancy) at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109) checking in on Thursday, December 28, 2017 and checking out on Monday, January 1, 2018; (iii) two (2) tickets to the Zac Brown Band concert taking place on Friday, December 29, 2017, at The Chelsea (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas Nevada 89109); (v) two (2) tickets to the Sir Rosevelt concert taking place on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Rose.Rabbit.Lie (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas Nevada 89109); (vi) two (2) tickets to the Duran Duran concert taking place on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at The Chelsea (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas Nevada 89109); and (vii) two (2) tickets to the Foo Fighters concert taking place on Sunday, December 31, 2017, at The Chelsea (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas Nevada 89109). The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize is $4,000.00. Actual Grand Prize ARV may differ depending on origination airport and airfare in effect at time of travel. Actual dates of travel shall be based on availability at time of booking. A total of one (1) Grand Prize will be awarded nationally during the Promotion Period. Entercom Company reserves the right to substitute ground transportation for airfare if winner resides within 100 miles of Las Vegas, NV and any difference in value will not be awarded. Total aggregate ARV of all prizes in the Contest is $60,000. Prize does not include items or expenses not specified, such as departure taxes, ground transportation, optional travel insurance, room service, parking fees, laundry service, gratuities, food, beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, etc. Travel arrangements must be made through Entercom Company or its designee. If the winner cannot travel on date(s) specified by Entercom Company the winner may be disqualified, and an alternate winner may be selected (time permitting) at Entercom Company’s sole discretion. The winner and guest(s) must travel on the same itinerary and are responsible for obtaining all required travel documents and government issued photo identification. Airline regulations apply. The winner may be required to present a valid credit card upon hotel check-in to cover any incidental expenses incurred during the winner’s stay. The winner and guest(s) must sign a Publicity, Liability Waiver and Travel Release form prior to traveling. Tickets valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets. Tickets are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. Tickets may not be sold to a third party. Ticket and seat assignments may be based on availability and are selected solely at the discretion of Entercom Company. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement, or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of Entercom Company, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unwanted elements of the prize(s). Entercom Company or the event coordinators, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to deny entry to or to remove the winner and/or guest(s) if either engages in disruptive behavior or in a manner with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at the prize related events. The winner will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of their prize. The prizes are awarded as is. Entrants acknowledge that the Entercom Company have not made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties expressed or implied, in fact or in law, whether now or hereafter enacted concerning any prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition, or fitness for a particular purpose, except for any express manufacturer’s warranty as may be included with the prize or as may be separately provided to participants by law.

8. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein or stated on-air, each winner will not be entitled to receive any prize until after their eligibility has been confirmed or accepted by Station representatives and all required paperwork (including, without limitation, liability release agreements) have been completed by the pending winner within the required deadlines.

9. Winner may be required, in Station’s sole discretion, to sign one or more a Liability Release Agreements relieving the Stations and their respective parents, subsidiaries, officers, directors, members, managers, employees, agents from any and all liability with respect to participation in this Contest and the receipt and/or use of the prize. Any person who refuses to sign such Releases and/or provide a social security number or complete or provide any other documents required by the Stations by the deadline required by Station representative will forfeit any and all Contest prizes. Station reserves the right to examine identification and may reasonably choose to accept or deny awarding the prize based on the identification presented. In the event a potential winner does not provide Station with documentation and paperwork required under these rules by the deadline, the potential winner will forfeit the prize and such prize may be disposed of at the discretion of Station Management. No transfer or assignment of prizes is allowed.

10. Further, Stations and their respective parents, subsidiaries, officers, directors, members, managers, employees, agents are not responsible if any part of the prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism, or other factors beyond the Stations and their respective parents, subsidiaries, officers, directors, members, managers, employees, agents control.

11. Winner is responsible for paying all applicable local, county, state and federal taxes on prizes and will be issued an IRS 1099 form for all prizes won in this Contest.

12. Stations reserve the right to (but not the obligation) to post some or all winner information on the Stations’ websites or social networking sites.

Sponsor(s)

13. The sponsors of this Contest is Entercom Communications, Corp., 401 E. City Ave., Suite 809, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Odds of Winning

14. Odds of winning depend upon number of text and online entries received for each Contest Play.

Other General Rules that Apply to this Contest

15. In case of an identity dispute, the registered user of the primary phone number of the account on the date of entry will be the recognized entrant and participants may be required to provide evidence that he or she is the primary user (e.g., phone bill) as determined in Stations’ sole discretion. In the case of a text entry, participants acknowledge that messages are distributed via third party mobile network providers and, therefore, Station cannot control certain factors relating to message delivery. Participants acknowledge that, depending on the recipient’s mobile provider service, it may not be possible to transmit the message to the recipient successfully. Station does not claim or guarantee availability or performance of this service, including liability for transmission delays or message failures. Station does not charge a fee for this service. It is each Participant’s responsibility to check with their individual carrier, as other charges may apply. BE ADVISED THAT IN SOME CASES, TEXTS TO THE STATION WILL RESULT IN ONE OR MORE AUTOMATIC BOUNCE BACK MESSAGES, FOR WHICH PARTICIPANTS MAY INCUR A FEE FROM THEIR PROVIDER. Station assumes no responsibility for charges incurred for text-messaging, including, without limitation, as a result of any bounce back messages or contest notices from the Station.

16. In the case of online entries, Station may use cookies and/or collect IP addresses (an IP address is a number that can uniquely identify a specific computer or other network device on the internet) for the purpose of implementing or exercising its rights or obligations under the Contest rules, for information purposes, identifying your location (including, without limitation, to re-direct you to the appropriate geographic website, if applicable) or for any other lawful purpose in accordance with Station’s privacy policy (available from a link at the bottom of the Station’s web site home page, which is listed below in Attachment A).

17. Use of robotic, mechanical or other forms of pre-programmed entry methods is NOT prohibited. Stations do not intend to monitor or disqualify any Contest entry on the basis of the use of such manipulation tools. Notwithstanding the foregoing, entrants are not entitled to use such manipulation tools and Stations reserve the right (in its sole discretion), from time to time, to implement entry processes that may frustrate or prohibit such automated entry; provided, however, that no contestant in any Contest may rely upon or insist upon Stations’ failure or refusal to take any of the foregoing actions or to determine, in its sole discretion, that one entrant’s entry should be discounted because another entrant’s entry was or vice versa.

18. Station Management shall be the sole arbiters in all matters relating to the Contest and in the interpretation of Contest rules. The decisions of the Station will be final as to all matters, including, without limitation, whether any Code Word submitted is correct or not. Entry into the contests constitutes agreement by contestants to abide by these rules, as well as any other rules established by Stations. the “best” or most desirable (based on any lawful criteria Station deems desirable).

19. With respect to notification of potential winners in this Contest, Station will NOT leave a voicemail. Entercom Company will attempt to call each randomly selected entrant five (5) times shortly following each random drawing.

20. Stations and its sponsors are not responsible for any technical difficulties, technical malfunctions or errors (whether technical or typographical or human) experienced due to overload, busy signals, loss of phone service, internet availability, electronic problems, interrupted or unavailable satellite, network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, telephone or other connections, availability or accessibility, or miscommunications, or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, or lines, or technical failure or jumbled, garbled, corrupted, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions, or computer hardware or software or telephone malfunctions, failures, or technical errors or difficulties, any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or tampering with or hacking of any of the websites, computer virus, bug, or other errors or corruptions of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network or the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information or the failure to capture, or loss of, any such information or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing or Stations from receiving (accurately or otherwise) a phone call, an email, accessing any website (including the Stations or any third party website), or for any problem associated with the Stations website or voting website or software, internet, telephone connections, servers, routers, or any other technical problem that may impact entry, participation, voting or prize claim in any way, regardless of the cause, including, without limitation, any injury or damage to any person’s computer, equipment, property, software or network related to or resulting from participating in a Station contest or visiting its websites (whether as an entrant, visitor or voter). Stations and its sponsors assume no responsibility for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in a Station Contest. Stations are not responsible for any printing errors or typographical errors. If, for any reason, in the sole opinion of Stations, the Contest is not capable of running as planned by reason of infection by computer virus, worms, bugs, tampering, hacking, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, system overload or any other causes, whether discovered or suspected by Stations, which, in sole opinion of the Stations, does or could corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of a Contest, Stations reserve the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest, and/or provide alternative means of entry or any other changes to these Contest rules that Stations deem appropriate under the circumstances. In the event of termination, suspension or modification of this Contest, a notice will be posted online and announced on-air.

21. All entries become the property of the Stations and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entries received that are mutilated, tampered with, illegible, or from ineligible entrants will be void. Entries that are determined to be fraudulent will be void, and the person making such an entry may be barred from further participation in this Contest and, in Stations’ sole discretion on a case by case basis, banned from any future participation in any Stations’ Contest (which Stations’ decision may not be disputed or appealed). Incomplete or illegible entries may be disqualified in Stations’ sole discretion.

22. By participating in this Contest, entrants hereby agree and each entrant hereby remises, releases and forever discharges and agrees to indemnify and hold harmless Stations, its affiliates, parents, assigns, successors, employees, agents and all others connected with them and the Contest from any and all liability, claims, actions, and damages sustained or incurred by participation in the Contest and the receipt and use of any prize(s) awarded (if any) through this Contest arising in any manner whatsoever, including but not limited to an act or omission, whether negligent, intentional or otherwise caused by Stations, its affiliates, parents, assigns, successors, employees, agents and all others connected with them and this Contest.

23. By participating in this Contest, entrants hereby consent to the Stations’ usage of any one or more of the following for on-air broadcast, online usage and for any other advertising and promotional purpose in any medium whatsoever without payment of any additional consideration: contestant’s name; voice; likeness; biographical information; his/her participation in the Contest; and the substance of the contestant’s entry form or any other Contest submissions. By entering this Contest, entrants understand and agree that Stations may take photographs and/or videotape and/or audiotape any entrant’s participation, appearance and/or performance in connection with this Contest (before, during or after the Contest) and that Stations will own any such photos, audio and/or video and shall be free to utilize such materials in any way it sees fit during or after the Contest with no compensation to the entrants, including without limitation posting any such photographs, audio and/or videos on its website.

24. Stations reserve the right to prohibit the participation of an individual from this Contest if fraud or tampering is suspected or if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation as stated herein or with any provision in these Contest rules.

25. This Contest is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.

26. Stations reserves the right to: (i) terminate or declare the Contest null and void and rescind any prize, if in its sole judgment, the rules or the integrity of the Contest have been violated or compromised in any way, intentionally or unintentionally by any person whether or not a participant in the Contest and reserve the right to select a potential winner from all eligible uncompromised entries (as it determines in its sole discretion) it received through the date it terminated the Contest; (ii) alter or amend these Contest rules at any time; and (iii) stop or conclude the Contest at any time without prior notice with selecting a potential winner from all eligible entries it received up to the time Stations concluded the Contest. Material changes to the Contest rules will be broadcast on-air and/or posted online, when practical.

27. Information collected by Stations in connection with entering or otherwise participating in this Contest may be used in accordance with a particular Station’s privacy policy (available from a link at the bottom of a participating Station’s website home page, which is listed below in Attachment A).

28. Entercom Communications Corp. is conducting the Contest concurrently and simultaneously on several participating stations that are located in various States and their respective time zones. Company may add or remove participating stations or change call letters of any participating station at any time during the Contest as announced on the affected station. The Station’s participation in this Contest during the Contest dates may vary from day to day as announced on air of the affected Station, as listed in Attachment A, and as noted in any applicable addendum. Station will announce participation.

29. Participating stations may individually refer to this national Contest in varying ways depending on particular station’s format and what it determines to sound most appealing to its particular audience. However, the Contest is one national Contest made up of many participating stations. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

30. Winner’s List: For a winner list, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) to 401 City Avenue, Suite 809, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 addressed to “Entercom NYE National Text Contest.” All requests for winner lists must be mailed and received after the Contest is over but prior to six (6) months after the Contest has been concluded.

ATTACHMENT A

ENTERCOM STATIONS PARTICIPATING IN CONTESTING