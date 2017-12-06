SKIRBALL FIRE: Latest Updates | Evacuation Info | School Closures | Donate
Filed Under:405 freeway, Los Angeles, traffic, Wildfire

By Sarah Carroll

UPDATE: The southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway have reopened. Per the CHP, the Northbound lanes will remain closed for unknown duration.

A fast-moving brush fire in the Sepulveda Pass has prompted the closure of the 405 Freeway between the 10 Freeway and the 101 Freeway Wednesday morning.

The Skirball Fire is currently threatening homes in Bel Air and creeping dangerously close to the Getty Museum. There are currently 220 firefighters on the scene.

So far, 50 acres have burned, fueled by 25 mph winds.

 

Residents living south of Mulholland Drive, east of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Roscomare Road are now under mandatory evacuation orders.

All Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools are closed today due to the blaze.

Click HERE to see a full list of LAUSD closures.

The Getty Center will also be closed today as a result of the fire.

PETA is advising residents to keep animals indoors and to avoid all outdoor activities. The organization is also warning pet owners to never leave your animal behind in the event of an evacuation. “Anyone who evacuates and intentionally abandons animals to fend for themselves may be prosecuted.”

If you want to help those affected by the wildfires raging across Southern California, visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live