Photo: Keystone Press Agency / Zuma Wire / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

A new Jimi Hendrix album, Both Sides Of The Sky, will be released on March 9. The record is the third posthumous record in a trilogy that includes Valleys Of Neptune (2010) and People, Hell And Angels (2013).

The project features 13 tracks, including 10 previously unreleased recordings. Both Sides Of The Sky was produced by Jimi’s sister Janie Hendrix, John McDermott, and Eddie Kramer. Kramer engineered every official Hendrix album the guitar hero made in his life, and the team has produced every posthumous recording and remix since 1996.

Janie Hendrix, Jimi’s sister and the CEO of Experience Hendrix said in a statement, “We have a growing commitment to preserve the legacy of Jimi and also to continue to give the worldwide family of Jimi fans quality releases. That’s what Both Sides Of The Sky reflects our ongoing commitment.”

“In a deeper sense, it’s the keeping of a promise. Jimi and I once made a promise to each other,” she added. “He said he would take care of me and I told him I would take care him. Through his music and our preservation of his work, my brother and I honor one another. We are now in our third decade of watching over Jimi’s creative works and our resolve to maintain the integrity of what he left us has only grown stronger with time.”

The new album features guest appearances from Stephen Stills, Johnny Winter and Lonnie Youngblood. Check out the full tracklist below.



1. Mannish Boy*

2. Lover Man*

3. Hear My Train A Comin’*

4. Stepping Stone*

5. $20 Fine*+

6. Power Of Soul^

7. Jungle*

8. Things I Used to Do#

9. Georgia Blues++

10. Sweet Angel*

11. Woodstock*+

12. Send My Love To Linda*

13. Cherokee Mist*

*Previously unreleased

^ Previously unavailable extended version

+Featuring Stephen Stills

#Featuring Johnny Winter

++Featuring Lonnie Youngblood