Photo: Jimmy King

By Scott T. Sterling

David Bowie’s final acts of creativity are chronicled in a new documentary, The Last Five Years.

A new teaser trailer for the doc captures the legendary rock icon at various stages throughout his career, with Bowie himself providing voice-overs for much of the clip. The doc focuses on the artist’s final pair of studio albums, The Next Day and Blackstar, as well as the stage production, Lazarus.

“Always go a little further into the water than you feel you’re capable of being in and when you don’t feel that your feet are quite touching the bottom, you’re just about in the right place to do something exciting,” Bowie can be heard saying at one point during the trailer.

The Last Five Years will debut Jan. 8 on HBO. Check out the teaser below.