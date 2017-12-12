Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Han Solo, Darth Vader, Yoda and many more of the myriad Star Wars movie characters from over the years sing Hanson’s 1997 smash, “MMMBop,” in a fun new video debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The comedic clip digs deep into Star Wars lore to include such characters as Greedo and even Jar Jar Binks in the cavalcade of creatures edited to croon the catchy ’90s hit.

It’s a nice warm-up for fans prepping to hit the movies this week when the latest edition of the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, opens on Dec. 15. Watch it below.