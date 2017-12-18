Photo: James Minchin

By Hayden Wright

Since Chester Bennington’s death by suicide in July, Linkin Park have put on a tribute show and released a live album, but their future as a band remains uncertain. Durning a recent Instagram Live chat one fan wondered whether the group would possibly perform with a hologram of Bennington—a notion Mike Shinoda quickly shut down.

“I’ve actually heard other people outside the band suggest that and there’s absolutely no way,” he said. “I can’t do a hologram Chester, you guys. That would be the worst.”

“For any of you guys who have lost a loved one, best friend, family member, can you imagine having a hologram of them?” he added. “Awful. I can’t do it. I don’t know what we’re going to do, but we’ll figure it out eventually.”

