By Robyn Collins

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason shares some thoughts on his iconic band in a new interview with Speakeasy, specifically the friction between David Gilmour and Roger Waters.

Fans hoping the group will reunite won’t be encouraged by Mason’s comments, but perhaps they can take solace in what some might consider a silver lining.

“The fact that David and Roger don’t want to work together is part of the reason that we managed to do the good work that we did do,” he said. “If there hadn’t been that sort of friction there, we probably wouldn’t have made the albums that we did make.”

Mason was also asked what the group might have evolved into had original singer Syd Barrett remained in the group.

“Who knows, I can’t see us turning into Spice Girls, but you never know,” he joked.