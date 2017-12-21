Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

There are Christmas miracles, and then there’s Oasis’ Liam Gallagher being nice to his estranged brother, Noel.

After years of biter acrimony and admittedly hilarious insults hurled between the feuding rock and roll siblings, Liam now says that all is well between the brothers Gallagher.

The peace treaty was revealed when Liam shared a stunning tweet sending happy holiday wishes to “Team NG.” It was a message so unexpected that fans immediately called him out on it.

“Team who? Your (SIC) not going to have a meltdown on here come Christmas day are you Liam when NG doesnt reach out to you,” cracked one commentor.

“He’s already reached out,” Liam responded. “We’re all good again.”

It wasn’t long before the media beat down Liam Gallagher’s door demanding answers.

“I got a little thing through the door from his management team and so I think there’s been a bit of a reach-out and a bit of a truce,” Liam revealed to The Age (via Sydney Morning Herald). “It’s all good – season of goodwill and all that, you know?”

While the Oasis frontman said that there would be “no more slagging” of his brother, he made it perfectly clear that the two would not be getting the old band back together again.

“God no, no. Oasis isn’t getting back together, not at all. I’m doing my thing, he’s doing his thing and that is the end of it.”

So fans can rest easy and enjoy (or lament, depending) the alleged end of one of rock’s greatest sibling rivalries. Or can they?

“You’ve gotta try sometimes, haven’t you? Who’s to say the wheels won’t fall off again – but you’ve gotta try,” Liam Gallagher said. “And all is good in my neck of the woods. I’m gonna try and see Noel at Christmas.”

Your move, Noel Gallagher.

