Radiohead have filed suit against Lana Del Rey for allegedly ripping off their career-launching 1992 hit “Creep.”

Del Rey confirmed the news via Twitter, following rumors that the British group was taking legal action over similarities between their song and Lana’s “Get Free.”

“It’s true about the lawsuit,” she wrote. “Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by ‘Creep,’ Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”

This won’t be the first time “Creep” has entered the litigation arena. Radiohead were previously sued for the similarities between “Creep” and The Hollies’ 1974 single “The Air That I Breathe.” Radiohead lost the lawsuit and Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood are now listed as “Creep” co-writers.

Compare and contrast Radiohead’s “Creep,” Lana Del Rey’s “Get Free” and The Hollies’ “The Air That I Breathe” below: