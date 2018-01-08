Photo: Chris Cuffaro

Four rare Nirvana demo tapes have been uploaded to YouTube.

The recordings were shared by John Purkey, an old friend of Kurt Cobain’s, according to Consequence of Sound. The tapes feature early versions of tracks that would end up on Bleach and Nevermind.

“This is the first tape Kurt gave to me. Sound quality is not perfect but it’s not too bad. It is listenable. Paper cuts sounds a little warbaly at first and that is exactly how it was when Kurt gave it to me,” Purkey writes of his first upload. “I got used to it. It slowly becomes clear sounding.”

Check out the newly shared recordings on Purkey’s official Youtube page.