Rod Stewart, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-music icon, is set to kick off his 2018 summer tour at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on June 25th, and Stewart has invited the legendary Cyndi Lauper to again join him as the tour’s special guest!

Pre-sales begin Wednesday, January 10 at 10:00 am; tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 12 at 10:00 am via www.ticketmaster.com. For complete details on presales, ticketing and tour information, please visit: https://fanclub.rodstewart.com, LiveNation.com or CyndiLauper.com.

American Express® will also hold a presale for tickets to the Hollywood Bowl concert only, visit americanexpress.com/entertainment for more information.