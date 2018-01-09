Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival organizers have announced this year’s lineup of bands and performers: Eminem, the Killers and Muse are set to headline the legendary festival in Tennessee.

The event takes place between June 7 and 10 on “The Farm” at Great Stage Park, 60 miles southeast of Nashville. The eclectic lineup will provide something for everyone, from rap legends to pop and EDM acts.

In addition to the headliners, Bonnaroo 2018 includes Future, Paramore, Khalid, Sheryl Crow, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver, Kaskade, Alt-J, Dua Lipa, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Rufus Du Sol, Chromeo, Playboi Carti, Mavis Staples, SuperJam, Grand Ole Opry, T-Pain and more.

Last year’s show was headlined by U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd. On the amenities front, Bonnaroo announced that it will increase public WiFi access, community gathering places and roll out other convenient new features.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Jan. 12) exclusively through the festival’s website. See the full lineup poster (via Twitter) here: