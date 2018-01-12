Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

“Alison” was the second single from Elvis Costello’s debut album My Aim Is True, released in 1977. Last night, the icon performed the classic song on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The stripped-down arrangement featured two backup singers and wrenching vocals that mined new layers of the song’s lyrics.

Rolling Stone named “Alison” number 323 on their list of the 500 greatest songs of all time. On the original record, Costello was backed by Huey Lewis’ band Clover, not The Attractions.

Watch the performance below.