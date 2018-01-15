The Cranberries at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 1993 (Photo by Kelly Swift)

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, passed away suddenly this morning (January 15) at the age of 46.

The Irish alternative band, known widely for their singles “Zombie” and “Linger,”confirmed the news on their Facebook page:

Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.

The cause of death has yet to be revealed. We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.