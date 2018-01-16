Destination Irvine Promotion

Official Contest Rules

These contest rules are specific to the above contest conducted by CBS Radio Inc. d/b/a KCBS-FM (the “Station”). Except to the extent specifically set forth below with respect to this specific contest, the Stations’ general contest rules apply to this contest as well. A copy of these specific contest rules and the Station’s general contest rules are available at the Stations’ studios at 5901 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034 during regular business hours and on the Station’s website at http://www.931jackfm.com/contestrules, To the extent that the Station’s general contest rules differ from these rules, these rules will govern and control with respect to this Contest.

TO ENTER AND PARTICIPATE IN THIS CONTEST, INDIVIDUALS MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AND LEGAL RESIDENTS OF ONE OF THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN THE FOLLOWING STATES AS OF THE ENTRY DATE:

ARIZONA: MARICOPA

CALIFORNIA: SANTA CLARA, ALAMEDA, CONTRA COSTA, MARIN, SAN MATEO, SOLANO, NAPA, SONOMA, YOLO, NEVADA, PLACER, EL DORADO

TEXAS: PARKER, DENTON, COLLIN, TARRANT, DALLAS, KAUFMAN, HOOD, ROCKWALL, WISE, JOHNSON, ELLIS, HARRIS, FORT BEND, MONTGOMERY, SAN JACINTO, LIBERTY, CHAMBERS, POLK, GALVESTON, WALLER, BRAZORIA, AUSTIN

HOW TO ENTER

1. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win the Destination Irvine Contest (the “Contest”).

2. To enter from 12:00am (PT) on January 8, 2018 through 11:59pm (PT) on February 28, 2018, visit http://www.931.jackfm.com, click on the “Win A Trip For 4 To Irvine, California” link and complete the online entry/registration form by submitting the entrant’s full name, address of legal residence, phone number (including area code), age, username (subject to acceptance by contest software to eliminate duplicate usernames), password, e-mail address, and other information requested (some of which may be optional).

a. As part of the entry process, entrants may be provided with an opportunity to opt-in to receive solicitations from, and/or to become a member/participate in clubs of (i.e., email clubs, text clubs, and rewards programs), the Station and Sponsor; provided, however, agreeing to receive such solicitations and/or accepting such membership is not a condition of entry into this contest and will not increase your chances of winning.

HOW TO WIN

3. At approximately 10:00am (PT) on March 1, 2018, one (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received in the Contest to receive one (1) prize in this Contest (as described in Section 5 below), subject to verification and compliance with the contest rules.

a. There will be up to, but in no event more than, one (1) winner in this

Contest.

b. The Station will notify winner by means of the phone number or email address provided to the Station at the time such winner entered the Contest.

4. Odds of winning shall depend upon the number of entries received in the Contest.

PRIZE

5. One (1) prize will be awarded in the Promotion. Prize includes the following: (i) roundtrip coach airfare for four (4) people between an area airport near the winner’s home city (as selected by the Sponsor of the Contest) and John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, CA; (ii) three (3) nights hotel accommodations (one (1) room, standard double occupancy) at Marriott Irvine Spectrum (7955 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618); (iii) a $200 Visa gift card; (iv) four (4) passes to the Giant Wheel at Irvine Spectrum Center; (v) $200 gift card to Andrei’s Conscious Cuisine & Cocktail; (vi) a $25 gift card to Diamond Jamboree valid only at 85°C Bakery or After’s Ice Cream; and (vii) four (4) passes to an Irvine Bike Trail Tour on Pedego Electric Bikes from Pedego Irvine (advance reservations required) . The Approximate Retail Value of the prize is $2,900.00.Travel must be booked in advance with the Station and must be complete by December 31, 2018.

6. No prize in this Contest may be redeemed for cash.

SPONSOR

7. The sponsor of this contest is Destination Irvine. The administrator of this Contest is the Station. Administrator is responsible for conducting the Contest.

OTHER RULES APPLICABLE TO THIS CONTEST

8. Station is conducting this contest using proprietary software owned by a third party known as Second Street Inc. (“Second Street”). Second Street is not a sponsor of this contest but entrants may be required, as part of the entry process, to agree and consent to Second Street’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy (both of which are available via a link during the contest entry process) (collectively, the “Second Street Policies”) and may be required to register with Second Street. While agreement to the Second Street Policies is required in order to enter this contest, the Second Street Policies are not a part of these contest rules but are a separate agreement between the entrant and Second Street. With respect to the conduct of this contest by Station, in the event of any conflict between the Second Street Policies and the Station contest rules, the Station’s contest rules govern.

9. Station is not responsible for any error or technical malfunctions associated with the Second Street site that may affect any entrant’s ability to enter, to win, or to be properly considered in this Contest, regardless of the cause. In the event of a malfunction associated with the Second Street site that Station (in its sole discretion) deems to materially and adversely affect this Contest, Station reserves the right to suspend this contest, terminate this contest without a winner, terminate this contest and select a winner early, provide alternative means of entry or any other changes to these contest rules that Station deems appropriate under the circumstances. Any such changes, terminations or suspensions will be announced on air and/or posted on the Station’s website, if applicable.

10. Employees of Second Street and its affiliates, their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible to win in this Contest.