Jack White is taking his Boarding House Reach on the road.

The rocker will launch the tour supporting the new album (due March 23) in his hometown of Detroit, performing at the new Little Caesars Arena on April 19.

White has dates scheduled through August 23, when the tour closes at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV.

He’s also slated to headline a handful of summer festivals this year, topping the bill at the Governor’s Ball, Shaky Knees and Boston Calling.

Tickets for the headline dates will go on sale to the general public on January 26 at 10am local time. Third Man Records Vault members will have access to the very first pre-sale starting on January 22 at 10am local time. Sign up for Vault Package #35 featuring the only limited edition version of the album + to gain ticket pre-sale access first here.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on sale during the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale to ensure tickets get directly into the hands of the fans. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and continues until January 19 at 11:59 PM ET. Verified Fan registration is available here.

See Jack White’s full tour itinerary below.

April 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

April 21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

April 23 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

April 24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

April 27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

April 29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

April 30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

May 1 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

May 2 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

May 4 – 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 25 – 27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

May 27 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

May 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

June 1 – 3 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

June 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater

June 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 7 – Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena

June 8 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

June 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

June 28 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

July 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

July 3 – Paris. FR @ L’Olympia

July 4 – Paris. FR @ L’Olympia

August 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 8 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

August 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir

August 11 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre

August 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

August 19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

August 21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

August 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

August 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan

