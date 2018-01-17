By Anthony Capobianco
With the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards only weeks away, only a handful of artists will take home a trophy from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. But much like many other award ceremonies, there are many artists that are often snubbed, overlooked, and robbed of the recognition they rightfully deserve. Below are just fifteen musical giants that have never walked away with a GRAMMY before.
Guns N’ Roses – 3 Nominations
Queen* – 4 Nominations (Queen is set to receive a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award this year.)
Jimi Hendrix* – 1 Nominations
Journey – 1 Nominations
Joe Satriani – 15 Nominations
Queens of the Stone Age – 7 Nominations
Oasis – 2 Nominations
KISS – 1 Nominations
Janis Joplin – 2 Nominations
Iggy Pop – 2 Nominations
Rush – 7 Nominations
The Ramones – 0 Nominations
The Strokes – 0 Nominations
The Who – 2 Nominations
The Velvet Underground – 0 Nominations
*Recordings by these artists will be inducted into the 2018 GRAMMY Hall of Fame.
The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.