Photo by: Frank Maddocks

By Scott T. Sterling

Green Day has never quite sounded like this before.

The band’s 1997 hit, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” was covered by the Gentlemen’s Chorus on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Jan. 24).

The unexpected take on the Green Day classic was inspired by a letter Fallon pulled out of the audience suggestion box.

Fallon joined the six-man group, clad in matching argyle sweater vests, to sing the deadpan version of Green Day’s tune.

The results are pretty great, and can be watched below.