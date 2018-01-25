Filed Under:linkin park, Mike Shinoda
Photo: James Minchin

By Scott T. Sterling

Just hours after releasing the new three-song Post Traumatic EP, Mike Shinoda engaged in an impromptu Q&A with fans on Twitter where he addressed the future of Linkin Park.

“I have every intention on continuing with LP, and the guys feel the same,” Shinoda revealed to a fan who inquired about what’s next for the group after the death of singer Chester Bennington. “We have a lot of rebuilding to do, and questions to answer, so it’ll take time.”

