Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Maura O’Malley

2002: The year The Eminem Show dominated album sales and The Osbournes made its MTV debut. Also the year the Red Hot Chili Peppers released their eighth studio album, By The Way.

Related: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Jokingly Storms Offstage After Will Ferrell Crack

Below, RHCP drummer Chad Smith takes a walk down memory lane with John Norris (another blast from the past—recognize him from MTV News?!) to dissect the “By The Way” video.

And let me tell you—this video is wild. Flip phones, crazy cabbies (Dave Sheridan), and pagers. And the best part? The below video was all designed in a Pop-Up Video style, revealing fascinating facts like that time Chad entered the Guinness Book of World Records for, well, we don’t want to give it away. Find out below!

Oh, and “By The Way,” Anthony Kiedis, you can page us anytime.