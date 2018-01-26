Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jonathan Davis wants to take fans in a different direction.

The Korn frontman has released a new solo single, “What It Is.”

The track is taken from Davis’ forthcoming full-length solo debut, which is slated for summer 2018.

“It took 10 years, and I’m so glad this project is finally out. It is something that is very close to me and I’m excited for the world to finally hear it,” Davis said in a press statement.

“I’ve bared my soul for so f—ing long, I thought it’d be really cool to pull listeners in a different direction for once,” the singer added. “I’m taking them out of that dark place and into somewhere that’s spiritual, positive, and makes them really think. It’s just art. I’ve changed lives with Korn, but I wanted to open minds with this s—.”

“What It Is” arrives with a music video, with the ominous images of Davis behind bars and being beaten by authority figures.

Watch the video, which contains some explicit language, now at Radio.com.