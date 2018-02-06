Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

The 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame class has been revealed and it’s a versatile one. John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson, Kool & the Gang, Jermaine Dupri, Allee Willis, Bill Anderson and Steve Dorff are this year’s inductees.

Dupri represents the second hip-hop act inducted into the Hall of Fame following JAY-Z, who was honored in 2017. Meanwhile, country artists Jackson and Anderson will be recognized for their lengthy careers as songwriters.

“The 2018 roster of Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees is a prodigious representation of creators of cross-genre hits, certain to resonate with everyone,” Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, the organization’s co-chairs said in a joint statement with Linda Moran, president and CEO of the organization. “Each year, the slate of songwriters we induct is more diverse and illustrative of the history and contributions that we strive to acknowledge and honor.”

Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years. The 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner will be held on June 14 in New York at the Marriott Marquis Hotel.