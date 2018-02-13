Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

With some sort of big news coming from Smashing Pumpkins tomorrow — possibly the title and release date of their next album — the band wants to clarify a popular misconception. The reason original bassist D’arcy Wretzky is not taking part in the Pumpkins reunion album has nothing to do with the remaining band members.

“James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven’t played a show with D’arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it’s not for a lack of trying,” said Smashing Pumpkins in a press statement.

Related: Smashing Pumpkins’ D’arcy Wretzky Calls Out Billy Corgan On Reunion

They continued: “For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.”

In an interview with the website BlastEcho, Wretzky said that she agreed to take part in the reunion and was sent a contract, but that a month later Corgan told her the offer wasn’t real.

There has been no announcement regarding who played bass on the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins record.

This week, the band began a countdown clock on its official website, which expires tomorrow. Corgan has posted on Instagram that the Pumpkins were about to enter their final day in the recording studio. Earlier, he wrote that 26 songs were in various states of completion and that Rick Rubin was producing the album.

Maybe all shall be revealed tomorrow.