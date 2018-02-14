Filed Under:contest, President's Day Weekend

It’s a Dead President’s Day Weekend on Jack FM!

Hail to the THIEF…JACK FM.  Yep, we’ve ripped off thousands and thousands of dollars and need to unload these Dead Presidents on to you!  We’re using our “corporate tax break” and passing it along to you with $1000!

Hell, we can’t run a 1K but we sure can give it to you!

Listen for your cue to call this Dead President’s Day weekend, and we’ll stack 10 Benjamins in your hands when you’re caller 13 at 866-931-JACK!

Giveaway times:

Friday 2/16:  4p, 6p

Saturday 2/17:  12n, 7p

Sunday 2/18:  1p, 5p

Monday 2/19:  11a, 2p, 8p

You can also ENTER ONLINE HERE for a bonus chance to win!

