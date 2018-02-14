Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Will Ferrell, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Mike McCready, Brandi Carlile, and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers came together for a night at the Moore Theater in Seattle on Mon., Feb. 12, to help raise money for Cancer for College.

The event, One Classy Night, included an evening of artists covering songs and telling some of their rock star stories, according to Billboard.

The music portion of the night started with an acapella version of the Kansas classic “Dust in the Wind,” which Ferrell also sang in the movie Old School.

The band also played covers of songs by Jimi Hendrix, The Rollings Stones, Led Zeppelin and R.E.M.

It was during their take on Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” that Pearl Jam’s Vedder joined the musicians on stage and also included Ferrell’s infamous cowbell talents.

The event raised over $300,000 in college scholarship money for students who have survived cancer, and has raised 2.3 Million to date.

Check out moments from the show below: