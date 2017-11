Enter below for your chance to win a copy of THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD on Blu-ray Combo Pack.

New on Blu-ray and Digital: Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson star in the outrageous action-comedy THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD. Also starring Salma Hayek and Gary Oldman, get the film that has “big action, and even bigger laughs.” Own THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD starting November 21 on Blu-ray & Digital.