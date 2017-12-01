JACK’s Annual Toy Drive 2017!

‘Tis the season for Jack’s Annual Toy Drive!

Find JACK FM at one of the locations below to donate a new unwrapped toy and enter for your chance to drive home a 2017 Subaru Impreza*!

Plus, Santa’s StickerPimps will be re-gifting leftover Jack FM goodies from this year, and more!

All toys will be donated to CHiPs For Kids.

Drive safely and Happy Holidays from McKenna Subaru, Huntington Beach!

Toy collection locations:

Mon 12/4 4-6p – Wahoo’s – 7891 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach

Tues 12/5 4-6p – Wahoo’s – 23572 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest

Wed 12/6 4-6p – Wahoo’s – 4716C S Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey

Thurs 12/7 4-6p – Wahoo’s – 6258 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Fri, 12/8 4-6p​ – McKenna BMW – 10900 Firestone Blvd, Norwalk

Mon, 12/11 4-6p – South Bay BMW – 18800 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance

Tues, 12/12 4-6p – McKenna VW Cerritos – 18303 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos

Wed, 12/13 4-6p – McKenna Audi Norwalk – 10850 Firestone Blvd, Norwalk

Thurs, 12/14, 4p-6p – McKenna Subaru – 18711 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

Friday 12/15 2-6p​ – OC Kawasaki USA – 26972 Burbank, Foothill Ranch

*Prize is a 3-year lease

Official Rules