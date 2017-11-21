Win 2-Day Passes to PlayStation Experience 2017 + ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ & ‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’ for PlayStation 4!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of 2-Day Passes to PlayStation Experience 2017, plus a copy of Gran Turismo Sport for PlayStation 4 and a copy of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PlayStation 4.

Attention gamers! PlayStation Experience is coming to Anaheim on December 9th & 10th at the Anaheim Convention Center. Join thousands of fans from around the world and experience the latest and greatest in PlayStation gaming. This is your chance to go hands-on with unreleased games, see game developer panels, and get exclusive merchandise. Don’t miss out – tickets are available now at PlayStation.com/Experience!