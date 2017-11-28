Enter below for your chance to win a $50 gift card to The Cheesecake Factory!

This holiday season, it’s better to give AND receive! For Every $25 dollars in gift cards you buy at The Cheesecake Factory, you’ll receive a “Slice of Joy” card redeemable for a complimentary slice of their legendary cheesecake from January 1st through March 31st, 2018.

The “Slice of Joy” gift card offer is available exclusively at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants or online at shop.TheCheesecakeFactory.com.

Peppermint Bark Cheesecake is back for a limited time at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide. The seasonal favorite features a white chocolate cheesecake swirled with chunks of chocolate peppermint bark, topped with white chocolate mousse and sprinkled with chopped peppermint.