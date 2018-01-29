Win a $50 Urban Plates Gift Card!

Enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Urban Plates. Urban Plates is thrilled to open its 13th location in Woodland Hills (on Ventura Blvd., near Topanga Canyon Blvd.) on Monday, February 5, bringing the community quality, affordably priced, made-from-scratch meals.

Urban Plates provides a wide variety of quality, delicious food with complete, chef-inspired meals made on-site daily at each of its 13 locations – including Pasadena, Playa Vista, Thousand Oaks, Brea and now Woodland Hills!

Serving made-from-scratch complete meal plates, salads, hand-carved sandwiches, slowcooked braises, and hot and chilled sides, guests also enjoy Urban Plates’ natural juice Replenishers, local wines and craft beers, and exquisite desserts.

Urban Plates’ elevated fast casual service is fully transparent and interactive with chefs; giving guests total control over their food choices.

Urban Plates is open for lunch and dinner with relaxed indoor seating and spacious outdoor patios (some have fire pits). Dine in, take out, or order online for pick up, delivery and catering also available.