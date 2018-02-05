Win a Minnie Helping Hearts DVD!

Enter below for your chance to win MINNIE: HELPING HEARTS on DVD.

The Happy Helpers are on their way! When their friends need help, these two BFFs are at the ready! As the Happy Helpers from Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Minnie and Daisy can complete any task at hand, whether they are babysitters, personal assistants, or cruise ship directors leading the Valentine’s Day dance contest! Every day is an exciting new adventure and you can always count on the Happy Helpers to show up with happy hearts and helping hands!