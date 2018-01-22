Win Tickets To See The Harlem Globetrotters!

Enter below for your chance to win 4 tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters at one of any of their Southern California games!

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their “Amazing Feats of Basketball” World Tour to the Greater Los Angeles Area from February 17th through February 25th. Witness amazing Globetrotter moments that become unforgettable Globetrotter memories. Prepare to be amazed by the ball handling wizardry and experience the antics that will have kids of all ages laughing the entire time. And before every game, secure your spot at Magic Pass –– the team’s exclusive pre-show. Magic Pass will give you unprecedented access to the stars of the team where you learn tricks, shoot hoops, and take photos on the court. The Harlem Globetrotters LIVE, together we’ll make memories you’ll treasure forever. Create your next Harlem Globetrotter memory this February, playing in Ontario, Anaheim and Los Angeles. Game schedule and tickets at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.