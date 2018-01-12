Win Tickets to the Grand National Roadster Show!

It only happens once a year and its happening January 26th through the 28th at the Fairplex in Pomona!

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Grand National Roadster Show is the longest running and the largest indoor car show in the world.

The Grand National Roadster Show features over 1000 of the wildest creations in hot rods, custom cars and motorcycles, along with the hottest builders, celebrities and vendors covering the entire Fairplex grounds.

Discount admission tickets now available at all southern California O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

For more information visit us at RodShows.com.