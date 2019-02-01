3 Game Day Cocktails to Shake Up Your Big Game Drinking

When it comes to drinking during a Super Bowl party, the normal slate of options doesn’t leave space for much creativity. The biggest choice you have to make is whether you want your beer in a can or a bottle. But there’s no reason you can’t have a little more fun.

We caught up with expert New York bartender Will Benedetto, director of bars like The Wilson and Parker & Quinn, so he could teach us some of his favorite game day cocktails, from a riff on a Margarita, to a leveled-up beer.

This Super Bowl Sunday, ditch the same old 12-pack you always get and mix up one of Benedetto’s drinks of choice.

Oh, and we know that one of the perks of popping open a cold beer is that it’s fast and easy to do while the game is going on. But we’re 100 percent positive that someone at the party is just there for the commercials and the nachos, anyway. Just make them do the shaking and stirring.

LES is More

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Bacardi Carta Blanca

.75 oz of Lime Juice

.5 oz of Simple Syrup

.25 oz of Banana Liqueur

Pinch of salt

Avocado purée

Directions: Shake hard and serve in a Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with toasted avocado pit.

Yuzu Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz of Casamigos Reposado Tequila

.75 oz of lime juice

.5 oz of Yuzu Liqueur

.25 oz of Honey

Directions: Shake hard with ice and pour over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and a dash of togarashi for spice.

Tailgate Two-Step

Ingredients:

.5 oz of Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.5 oz of Aperol

.25 lemon

10 oz of Corona

Directions: Stir the tequila, aperol, and lemon together until well chilled and pour into a corona bottle. Garnish with a lemon wedge and edible flowers.