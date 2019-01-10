6 Tips for Parents During LA Teacher's Strike

(KNX 1070) - Plans are in place to help students and families during the LA teachers' strike.

For example, there will be free bus rides and Natural History Museum entry.

To help students get to school or to libraries, recreation centers and parks, LA Metro plans to offer free rides to all LAUSD students with a student ID card.

Students and chaperones are also being offered free entry into LA County's Natural History Museums from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for the duration of a strike.

Parents are expected to send their children to school because campuses will be open, instructional programs will be provided, they will be fed and kept safe with staff on hand for supervision and Los Angeles Police prepared to provide extra security.

Several GoFundMe campaigns have also popped up to raise money to provide bagged lunches for students and to feed teachers as well while they're out on the picket lines.

The LAUSD has a family resource guide available to prepare for a potential strike, explaining whether students should attend school or if school schedules will change:

1. What is a strike? When employers and employees are unable to arrive at a compromise during contract negotiations, employees may stop working, or strike, as a means of protest.

2. Should students attend school if there is a strike? Yes. Students are expected to attend school every day. Schools will be open and students will participate in instructional programs.

3. Will school schedules change? No. School hours, morning and afterschool programs, and meals will NOT change. The regular school schedule will be observed. In the unlikely event that any schedule changes do occur, you will be notified immediately.

4. Will schools continue to serve meals? Yes. Food service will not change and each school will continue to provide regularly scheduled meals.

5. Will student learning take place during a strike? Yes. Instruction will be provided by qualified L.A. Unified staff, which includes certificated and classified staff, qualified substitute employees, or reassigned administrators.

6. Is it safe to send my child to school? Yes. Staff will supervise each campus to ensure student safety at all times

For more information go to the Family Resource Guide PDF.