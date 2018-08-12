Aerosmith Ready to Rock 50th Anniversary Vegas Residency

By Scott T. Sterling

Aerosmith is set to celebrate 50 years of rock and roll, and the band is going to do it in Vegas, baby.

The band’s guitarist, Joe Perry, teased the news during a recent Sirius XM interview.

“We’re going to be doing a residency in Vegas starting next spring. What we want to do is something that I haven’t seen before – just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place,” Perry told Serious XM’s Dennis Elsas. “We want to do something different. We’re in the middle of the production now. What we’re talking about is having an experience that you wouldn’t be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour.”

Perry wouldn’t divulge any specifics, but rumors around Vegas have Aerosmith setting up shop at the Park Theater in April 2019 (via Las Vegas Review-Journal).

The band is expected to deliver all of the details about the 50th anniversary Vegas residency when they perform on the Today Show this Wednesday, August 15th. Tune in and get ready to start making those Vegas road trip plans to celebrate 50 years of Aerosmith.