Aerosmith to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

On Valentine's Day, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will show its love for Aerosmith by honoring them with an official star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Related: Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Opens Facility For Abused and Neglected Girls

Aerosmith will be the 2,657th star to land on the Walk of Fame and will fall under the "recording" category.

The official ceremony will take place on February 14th at 11:30AM PST at 6752 Hollywood Blvd in front of the Musician's Institute. The event will also be live-streamed through the Walk of Fame's website.