Alcohol Awareness Month: Am I An Alcoholic? Signs And Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of alcoholism can be seen by the individual suffering from the addiction, and by those around them. It is different for each person. The signs and symptoms are affected by lifestyle, childhood issues, and genetics related to health. Each individual experiences alcoholism in a different way, and there are a specific set of recognized symptoms that indicate an addiction to alcohol. Symptoms fall into the categories of behavior, physical (whole body and internal), psychological, and mood.

One of the biggest signs of alcoholism is difficulty maintaining a normal lifestyle, and easily falling into feelings of guilt. Drinking interferes with job and family responsibilities. It can bring about health and legal issues. Those suffering from an alcohol addiction are unable to stop, even with the possibility of losing everything important in their lives. At some point, the addiction leaves the individual feeling lonely and isolated from the world.

There are several physical and psychological that indicate problematic drinking. The physical symptoms include body shakes, blackouts, feeling dizzy, craving a drink, or excessive sweating. At the time of intoxication, the individual may experience slurred speech or have problems with coordination. These are not present for all people, but these are signs that the alcohol addiction is strengthening in the individual's life. These can contribute to legal issues, such as DUI, motor vehicle accidents, or jail time.

The addiction can affect behavior. It increases the possibility for aggression, becoming compulsive, easy to agitate, inability to restrain one's self, and engaging in self-destructive behavior. Closely related is feeling afraid or delirious. These are some psychological effects alcohol use can have on individuals. These behaviors and psychological symptoms can affect relationships and maintaining a job. As the consumption of alcohol increases, these symptoms become harder to keep in-check.

As the addiction progresses, individuals find that they need a drink in the morning to maintain. Their drinking habit becomes a daily ritual. Breaks with this bring ritual brings about the physical and behavioral symptoms. At some point in the cycle, there is total loss of control. It is easy to fall into blaming others, then feeling guilty. Additional signs are mood swings, feeling total euphoria, negative thoughts, and/or anxiety. These emotional symptoms spill into every aspect of the individual's life.

