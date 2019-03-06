Alex Trebek Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

(KNX 1070) -- Alex Trebek announced Wednesday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek, 78, announced his diagnosis in this video message.

Video of A Message From Alex Trebek | JEOPARDY!

Trebek, born in Ontario, Canada started his career in 1961 on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

In 1973, Trebek moved to the U.S. and became the host of the NBC show, "Wizard of Odds," until the 1980s when he landed the "Jeopardy!" gig.

In 2018, the "Jeopardy" host took a leave of absence for blood cot surgery on his brain, after a fall. Additionally, he suffered heart attacks in 2007 and 2012