Arctic Monkeys Give Guided Tour of 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' in New Video

By Scott T. Sterling

The Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino looks like a pretty cool place for a rock and roll vacation.

Arctic Monkeys have shared a stylized new music video for the title track to the band’s latest full-length opus, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

The clip features frontman Alex Turner strutting in and around the deserted fictitious locale, hitting the casino for a round of gambling, taking a dip in the hot tub, and answering telephones. Donning an all-white suit, Turner heads out to a pasture with a vintage camera to film some horses who seem rather unimpressed with the Arctic Monkeys singer. The video concludes with the frontman hopping on an old-school scooter for a spin in the desert as night descends on the city.

The visual is the latest from the Arctic Monkeys ambitious Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album, following a clip for the track, “Four Out of Five.”

Arctic Monkeys are hitting the road in support of the album, including a pair of shows at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 16-17.