Looking for love in all the wrong places? You will be soon enough—Facebook Dating is about to be an actual real thing.

That’s right, Facebook Dating. The very same website where you roll your eyes at family members’ terrible political beliefs, frantically untag those embarrassing childhood photos mom won’t stop posting and dodging your stalker from college is now the place to find your one true love. Ain’t technology just the best?

Facebook has chosen the South American country of Columbia to test-drive this new feature, which works from an algorithm that will suggest romantic matches based on “everything” the app knows about you. Consider what we see you people posting on your own Facebook pages, that would be quite a lot—enough to be considered “everything.” Oh boy.

The fine people of FB have tried to iron out some potential problems by instituting such measure limiting users to expressing interest in a maximum of 100 people per day and defaulting to show you friends-of-friends as well as strangers—unless you’re into that sort of thing and only want to see people with no mutual connections, you perv. Also: call us.

“The goal of the team is to make Facebook simply the best place to start a relationship online” Facebook Dating’s product manager Nathan Sharp told Mashable.

“We wanted to make a product that encouraged people to remember that there are people behind the profiles and the cards that they’re seeing. We wanted a system that emphasizes consideration over impulse. We want you to consider more than that person’s profile photo,” Sharp added.

If this sound like a feasible way for you to find the person to spend the rest of your life with, drill down into the details of Facebook Dating here. Good luck, and we better get an invite to the wedding!