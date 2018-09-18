Bauhaus to Reissue Classic Albums on Colored Vinyl for Goth Christmas

By Scott T. Sterling

Scared yet?

With the month of October quickly approaching, thoughts turn to the fall: cool weather, football, beer, and of course, the most holy of all holidays: Goth Christmas, Halloween.

For Goths and the people who love them, legendary band Bauhuas is set to celebrate the band’s 40th anniversary by reissuing special limited-edition, colored-vinyl reissues of their four studio LPs—In the Flat Field (Oct. 26, bronze vinyl), Mask (yellow vinyl, Oct. 26), The Sky’s Gone Out (violet vinyl, but not available in N. America, Nov. 23) and Burning from the Inside (blue vinyl, but not available in N. America, Dec. 7). Live album Press Eject and Give Me the Tape (white vinyl, pressed in the U.S. for the first time, Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive, Nov. 23) and best-of collection Crackle (ruby vinyl, Dec. 7) will also get the treatment.

Nov. 23 will also see L.A.’s own Stone Throw Records partner Leaving Records will drop The Bela Session, Bauhaus’ first-ever recording. It will boast three previously unreleased tracks and a remastered version of the classic, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead.”

Undead, undead, undead...